2014 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Bells Corner Auto
1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9230734
- VIN: 4A4AJ3AU9EE604380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,403 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA
6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.
WE WILL FINANCE.
Vehicle Features
