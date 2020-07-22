Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

125,179 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,179KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5610429
  • Stock #: U0464
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6EC635289

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0464
  • Mileage 125,179 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 125,179 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Diversity antenna
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Premium Sound Package
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
5.577 Axle Ratio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Wheels: 20" Unique Metallic Paint Finish Alloy
Tires: P235/55R20
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/memory and power lumbar support and 4-way power passenger seat
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and DVD-Audio
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD/MP3 13-Speaker Premium Audio -inc: in-glass antenna, AUX input, Bluetooth hands free phone, Satellite radio (XM), USB/IPOD connector, speed sensitive volume, HDD Navigation, voice recognition, XM NavTraffic and NavWeather capabilit...
Bilstein Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 61,389 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SXT
 236,924 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord Se...
 214,154 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory