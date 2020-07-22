This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 125,179 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
