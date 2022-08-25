Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

129,949 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,949KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9006931
  • Stock #: 65642
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN3EC650678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65642
  • Mileage 129,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Reclining 3rd row seat
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
3rd row seats: bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Departure angle: 22 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 16 deg
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Approach angle: 15 deg
Front tires: 235/65SR18.0
Rear tires: 235/65SR18.0
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Fuel economy combined: 9.2L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1)
Torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20)
Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4)
Ground clearance (min): 178mm (7.0)
3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Fuel tank capacity: 73.0L
Horsepower: 260hp @ 6,400RPM
Passenger volume: 4,468L (157.8 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,768mm (69.6)
Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,543mm (60.7)
Engine horsepower: 260hp @ 6,400RPM
3rd row legroom: 781mm (30.7)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,260 L (80 cu.ft.)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,449mm (57.0)
Exterior length: 5,008mm (197.2)
Exterior body width: 1,960mm (77.2)
GVWR: 2,682kg (5,913lbs)
Front headroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Front hiproom: 1,442mm (56.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,066mm (42.0)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Curb weight: 1,898kg (4,184lbs)
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

