2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,949 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Reclining 3rd row seat Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km Rear seats: split-bench Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission 3rd row seats: bench Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine litres: 3.5 Engine displacement: 3.5 L 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Departure angle: 22 deg Ramp breakover angle: 16 deg Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.) Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs) Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4') Approach angle: 15 deg Front tires: 235/65SR18.0 Rear tires: 235/65SR18.0 Manual driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2) Fuel economy combined: 9.2L/100 km Rear hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1) Torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20) Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4) Ground clearance (min): 178mm (7.0) 3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8) Fuel tank capacity: 73.0L Horsepower: 260hp @ 6,400RPM Passenger volume: 4,468L (157.8 cu.ft.) Exterior height: 1,768mm (69.6) Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2) Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Front shoulder room: 1,543mm (60.7) Engine horsepower: 260hp @ 6,400RPM 3rd row legroom: 781mm (30.7) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,260 L (80 cu.ft.) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,449mm (57.0) Exterior length: 5,008mm (197.2) Exterior body width: 1,960mm (77.2) GVWR: 2,682kg (5,913lbs) Front headroom: 1,072mm (42.2) Front hiproom: 1,442mm (56.8) 3rd row hiproom: 1,066mm (42.0) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Curb weight: 1,898kg (4,184lbs) Cargo: liftgate

