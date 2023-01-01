Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

122,983 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

122,983KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9486519
  Stock #: OB0227A
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP2EL396125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0227A
  • Mileage 122,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 122,983 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

