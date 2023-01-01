2014 Subaru Forester...

$12,981 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 8 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10208790

10208790 Stock #: 23-0242A

23-0242A VIN: JF2SJCBC9EH482685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-0242A

Mileage 166,843 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Leg Room: 965 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 60 L Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,595 mm Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,735 mm Overall Width: 1,795 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,559 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg Rear Head Room: 1,012 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,115 L Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.