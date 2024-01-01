$6,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza
4dr Sdn Man
2014 Subaru Impreza
4dr Sdn Man
Location
Bells Corner Auto
1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
613-721-CARS (2277)
Certified
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,170 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL, NEW CLUTCH, BLUE TOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA
6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.
WE WILL FINANCE.
FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT
WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com
CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bells Corner Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bells Corner Auto
Bells Corner Auto
Bells Corner Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-721-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-721-CARS (2277)