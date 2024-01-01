Menu
MANUAL, NEW CLUTCH, BLUE TOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE.

2014 Subaru Impreza

240,170 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn Man

2014 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn Man

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

240,170KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GJAC68EG011334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,170 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL, NEW CLUTCH, BLUE TOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
613-721-2277

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

2014 Subaru Impreza