2014 Subaru Impreza
5Dr Touring Pkg 5sp
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
Used
140,684KM
VIN JF1GPAC66E9330945
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0299A
- Mileage 140,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact in size, huge in style and substance, this Subaru Impreza is a different kind of compact with standard all-wheel drive. This 2014 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Ready to go all out, this Subaru Impreza is built to last, protect, and get you where you want to go. This Impreza boasts a bold design, advanced safety features, and a drive thats fully connected. Plus, with standard all-wheel drive and great fuel economy, youre free to go nearly anywhere you want. This Impreza is more than a car. Its a Subaru. This wagon has 140,684 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Rear Leg Room: 900 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,485 L
Overall Length: 4,415 mm
Overall Width: 1,740 mm
Wheelbase: 2,645 mm
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,320 kg
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
2014 Subaru Impreza