2014 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Premium - $97 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
132,451KM
Used
VIN 4S3BMGB6XE3025825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $10290 - Our Price is just $9990!
This Subaru Legacy is the only mid-size sedan that offers standard all-wheel drive. The fact that it gets excellent safety ratings and has a roomy, comfortable interior make it even better. This 2014 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Subaru Legacy gives you safety, reliability, and confidence to take on just about anything you throw at it. Whether youre looking for a family sedan you can trust or you want all-weather capability with all-wheel drive, this sedan has something for everyone. Built to be counted on, this Legacy can make your daily drive feel a whole lot freer. This sedan has 132,451 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.16 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2014 Subaru Legacy