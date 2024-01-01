Menu
Account
Sign In
Compare at $10290 - Our Price is just $9990! <br> <br>You Safety, You Save.<br><br>AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASERS EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.<br> <br> This Subaru Legacy is the only mid-size sedan that offers standard all-wheel drive. The fact that it gets excellent safety ratings and has a roomy, comfortable interior make it even better. This 2014 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Subaru Legacy gives you safety, reliability, and confidence to take on just about anything you throw at it. Whether youre looking for a family sedan you can trust or you want all-weather capability with all-wheel drive, this sedan has something for everyone. Built to be counted on, this Legacy can make your daily drive feel a whole lot freer. This sedan has 132,451 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$96.16</b> with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2014 Subaru Legacy

132,451 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium - $97 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium - $97 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,451KM
Used
VIN 4S3BMGB6XE3025825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $10290 - Our Price is just $9990!

You Safety, You Save.

AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN IT'S CURRENT CONDITION.

This Subaru Legacy is the only mid-size sedan that offers standard all-wheel drive. The fact that it gets excellent safety ratings and has a roomy, comfortable interior make it even better. This 2014 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Subaru Legacy gives you safety, reliability, and confidence to take on just about anything you throw at it. Whether youre looking for a family sedan you can trust or you want all-weather capability with all-wheel drive, this sedan has something for everyone. Built to be counted on, this Legacy can make your daily drive feel a whole lot freer. This sedan has 132,451 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.16 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - Remote Start for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - Remote Start 112,571 KM $37,235 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation ELEVATION, DBL CAB, FRONT BUCKETS, REMOTE START, 5.3 V8 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation ELEVATION, DBL CAB, FRONT BUCKETS, REMOTE START, 5.3 V8 47,852 KM $45,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class QUATTRO A220 4MATIC, BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class QUATTRO A220 4MATIC, BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS 90,521 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Legacy