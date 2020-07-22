2014 Toyota Sienna

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Door auto-latch Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Max seating capacity: 7 Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Trunk/hatch auto-latch Fuel Tank Capacity: 79.0L Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km Engine litres: 3.5 Engine displacement: 3.5 L 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Drive type: all-wheel drive Parking sensors: rear Rear cargo: power liftgate Fuel economy city: 12.6L/100 km Rear seats: captain Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1 Left rear passenger door: power sliding Right rear passenger: power sliding Curb weight: 2,115kg (4,663lbs) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: XM Wheel size: 18 Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7) Primary LCD size: 3.5 Front headroom: 993mm (39.1) Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27) 3rd row headroom: 973mm (38.3) Front hiproom: 1,488mm (58.6) Rear hiproom: 1,679mm (66.1) 3rd row hiproom: 1,278mm (50.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,642mm (64.6) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,552mm (61.1) Passenger volume: 4,655L (164.4 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 1,107 L (39 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,248 L (150 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,715kg (5,986lbs) Towing capacity: 1,585kg (3,494lbs) Exterior length: 5,085mm (200.2) Exterior body width: 1,985mm (78.1) Wheelbase: 3,030mm (119.3) Front legroom: 1,029mm (40.5) Rear legroom: 955mm (37.6) Ground clearance (min): 164mm (6.5) Horsepower: 266hp @ 6,200RPM Torque: 245 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine horsepower: 266hp @ 6,200RPM Engine torque: 245 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Exterior height: 1,810mm (71.3) 3rd row legroom: 992mm (39.1) Front shoulder room: 1,651mm (65.0) Front tires: 235/55TR18.0 Rear tires: 235/55TR18.0

