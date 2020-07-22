Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

119,849 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7PASSENGER *** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!***

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7PASSENGER *** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  Listing ID: 5369237
  Stock #: 13150A
  VIN: 5TDDK3DC9ES093154

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

119,849KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,849 KM

Vehicle Description

***BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO*** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2014 TOYOTA SIENNA AWD 7PASSENGER AUTO IS A MUST SEE. This 2014 TOYOTA SIENNA AWD 7PASSENGER AUTO comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors), Automatic, Leather Seat, Heated seats, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!!WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A TOYOTA SIENNA AUTO OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Door auto-latch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Fuel Tank Capacity: 79.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Drive type: all-wheel drive
Parking sensors: rear
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy city: 12.6L/100 km
Rear seats: captain
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Curb weight: 2,115kg (4,663lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7)
Primary LCD size: 3.5
Front headroom: 993mm (39.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
3rd row headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Front hiproom: 1,488mm (58.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,679mm (66.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,278mm (50.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,642mm (64.6)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,552mm (61.1)
Passenger volume: 4,655L (164.4 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 1,107 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,248 L (150 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,715kg (5,986lbs)
Towing capacity: 1,585kg (3,494lbs)
Exterior length: 5,085mm (200.2)
Exterior body width: 1,985mm (78.1)
Wheelbase: 3,030mm (119.3)
Front legroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
Rear legroom: 955mm (37.6)
Ground clearance (min): 164mm (6.5)
Horsepower: 266hp @ 6,200RPM
Torque: 245 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 266hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 245 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Exterior height: 1,810mm (71.3)
3rd row legroom: 992mm (39.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,651mm (65.0)
Front tires: 235/55TR18.0
Rear tires: 235/55TR18.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

