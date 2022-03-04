2014 Toyota Venza

$17,498 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 2 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8518268

8518268 Stock #: 22-0059A

22-0059A VIN: 4T3BA3BBXEU064491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 176,206 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 55 Metal-look grille Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood door trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Simulated wood shift knob trim Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 997 mm Rear Leg Room: 993 mm Fuel Capacity: 67 L Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,435 mm Overall height: 1,610 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 1,905 mm Overall Length: 4,800 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,499 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,990 L Front Head Room: 1,007 mm Front Leg Room: 1,022 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm Front Hip Room: 1,422 mm Curb weight: 1,790 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,340 kg Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights

