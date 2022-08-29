$14,998+ tax & licensing
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
2.0 TDI Highline
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
128,790KM
Used
- Stock #: P0148A
- VIN: 3VWPL7AJXEM605912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tempest Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Made to be a little bigger than the regular Golf, this family wagon still has all the fun characteristics that make Golfs so popular. Comfortable, quiet, efficient, and powerful, this Golf Wagon is a great balance between family and fun, and with all that cargo space, this Golf Wagon is all the vehicle you'll ever need for your next road trip.This wagon has 128,790 kms. It's tempest blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.44 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Fuel Type: Diesel
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Overall Width: 1,781 mm
Wheelbase: 2,578 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,348 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Curb weight: 1,520 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 901 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,897 L
Overall Length: 4,556 mm
Overall height: 1,504 mm
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Manual child safety locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8