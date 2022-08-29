2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 7 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 3VWPL7AJXEM605912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tempest Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0148A

Mileage 128,790 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats In-Dash 6-disc CD player Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Simulated carbon fibre door trim Fuel Type: Diesel Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 55 L Overall Width: 1,781 mm Wheelbase: 2,578 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,348 mm Front Head Room: 976 mm Curb weight: 1,520 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 901 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.9 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 1,897 L Overall Length: 4,556 mm Overall height: 1,504 mm Rear Head Room: 969 mm Manual child safety locks

