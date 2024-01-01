Menu
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> With a smart all wheel drive, a legendary motor, and awesome chassis and suspension, the Tuguan can take you anywhere you need to go. This 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>If youre looking for a small utility vehicle that doesnt feel entry-level and youre willing to spend a little extra, the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguans suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet theres enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners.This SUV has 217,074 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

217,074 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline - Sunroof

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline - Sunroof

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,074KM
VIN WVGJV3AX3EW511091

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L343A
  • Mileage 217,074 KM

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

With a smart all wheel drive, a legendary motor, and awesome chassis and suspension, the Tuguan can take you anywhere you need to go. This 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners.This SUV has 217,074 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan