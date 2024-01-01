$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
217,074KM
VIN WVGJV3AX3EW511091
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L343A
- Mileage 217,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
With a smart all wheel drive, a legendary motor, and awesome chassis and suspension, the Tuguan can take you anywhere you need to go. This 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners.This SUV has 217,074 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
