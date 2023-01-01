$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X3
xDrive28i
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Used
- Listing ID: 10137852
- Stock #: U0774
- VIN: 5UXWX9C54F0D58293
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 BMW X3 delivers on all points. Agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for wherever you want to go. Whether you are running errands around town or tackling difficult trails, this BMW X3 is up to the challenge. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
