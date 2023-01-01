Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X3

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137852
  • Stock #: U0774
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C54F0D58293

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0774
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Step inside the well laid out and hushed cabin of this X3 and feel the luxurious ambiance from subtle chrome and wood trim accenting a high-gloss black center stack. This 2015 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2015 BMW X3 delivers on all points. Agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for wherever you want to go. Whether you are running errands around town or tackling difficult trails, this BMW X3 is up to the challenge. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2022 Cadillac XT4 Lu...
 6,589 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Pr...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac CT5-V ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory