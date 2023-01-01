$10,495+ tax & licensing
Kia on Hunt Club
613-688-6000
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
122,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9506794
- Stock #: 67681
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB5F7148154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Perimeter/approach lights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km
Front wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Interior cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Rear tires: 215/60SR16.0
Front tires: 215/60SR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,679L (94.6 cu.ft.)
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Engine litres: 1.4
Horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 998mm (39.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Fuel economy combined: 7.8L/100 km
GVWR: 1,960kg (4,321lbs)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Exterior height: 1,476mm (58.1)
Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM
Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 72.5mm x 82.6mm (2.85 x 3.25)
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/40,000km
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7)
Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km
Rear legroom: 898mm (35.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,331mm (52.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
Payload: 899kg (1,982lbs)
Exterior length: 4,597mm (181.0)
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Smart device integration: OnStar RemoteLink
Appearance: analog
Cargo: trunk
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5