2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Listing ID: 9506794

Stock #: 67681

VIN: 1G1PC5SB5F7148154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,025 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Perimeter/approach lights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km Front wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9') Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 Interior cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.) Fuel tank capacity: 59.0L AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Rear tires: 215/60SR16.0 Front tires: 215/60SR16.0 Passenger volume: 2,679L (94.6 cu.ft.) Engine displacement: 1.4 L Engine litres: 1.4 Horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM Engine horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM Interior maximum cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.) Exterior parking camera rear Front headroom: 998mm (39.3) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Fuel economy combined: 7.8L/100 km GVWR: 1,960kg (4,321lbs) Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9) Exterior height: 1,476mm (58.1) Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM Engine bore x stroke: 72.5mm x 82.6mm (2.85 x 3.25) Maintenance warranty: 24 months/40,000km Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9) Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7) Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km Rear legroom: 898mm (35.4) Rear hiproom: 1,331mm (52.4) Front shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8) Payload: 899kg (1,982lbs) Exterior length: 4,597mm (181.0) Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7) Smart device integration: OnStar RemoteLink Appearance: analog Cargo: trunk

