$16,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Impala
LS - Wi-Fi - Bluetooth
2015 Chevrolet Impala
LS - Wi-Fi - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,963KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2G11Z5SL1F9152536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Velvet
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,963 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
With its appealing blend of style, space, and power, the 2015 Chevrolet Impala is an amazing entry in the full size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been a part of the Chevy lineup for many years but its latest redesign in 2014 has certainly brought the Impala back into the limelight. The lmpala is stylish, spacious, and has the latest in advanced technology to keep you connected no matter where you are. With plenty of room for 5 adults to fit comfortably, the Impala is an attractive choice in a full-size sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 26,963 kms. It's blue velvet in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.58 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With its appealing blend of style, space, and power, the 2015 Chevrolet Impala is an amazing entry in the full size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been a part of the Chevy lineup for many years but its latest redesign in 2014 has certainly brought the Impala back into the limelight. The lmpala is stylish, spacious, and has the latest in advanced technology to keep you connected no matter where you are. With plenty of room for 5 adults to fit comfortably, the Impala is an attractive choice in a full-size sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 26,963 kms. It's blue velvet in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.58 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Center Console: Full with storage
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Overall height: 1,496 mm
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm
Power child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 532 L
Wheelbase: 2,837 mm
Overall Length: 5,113 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,163 mm
SiriusXM
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.9 s
Curb weight: 1,661 kg
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen projector beam headlights
Wi-Fi
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive - Sunroof - Heated Seats 29,321 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats 34,731 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 143,274 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2015 Chevrolet Impala