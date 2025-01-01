$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Sunroof - Remote Start
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,502KM
VIN 1G11C5SL2FF207620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Butte Red Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!
The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 87,502 kms. It's butte red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 87,502 kms. It's butte red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Gear select, manual mode
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear 4-link
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Battery, 95AH
Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tire sealant and inflator kit
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Headlamps, projector type
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
Glass, solar absorbing
Window trim, bright, side
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Tire, spare, not desired
Wheel, spare, not desired
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
COMPASS DISPLAY
Air conditioning with humidity sensor
Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
Console, overhead
Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Dead pedal, driver
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brake Assist, panic
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Door and window locks, rear child security
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Terms and conditions...
Additional Features
Park Assist
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Ford Fiesta SE HATCH 126,280 KM $10,403 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE - Heated Seats 10,653 KM $55,903 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - Sunroof 34,390 KM $75 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2015 Chevrolet Malibu