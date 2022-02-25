$16,999+ tax & licensing
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2015 Chrysler 200
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $139 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
78,040KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335314
- Stock #: NB0514A
- VIN: 1C3CCCAB1FN513778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17509 - Our Price is just $16999!
According to Car and Driver, the Chrysler 200 offers a competent chassis, an intuitive infotainment system, and plenty of storage. This 2015 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This low mileage sedan has just 78,040 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB1FN513778.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $138.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3