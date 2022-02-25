Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

78,040 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $139 B/W

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $139 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,040KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8335314
  Stock #: NB0514A
  VIN: 1C3CCCAB1FN513778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $17509 - Our Price is just $16999!

According to Car and Driver, the Chrysler 200 offers a competent chassis, an intuitive infotainment system, and plenty of storage. This 2015 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This low mileage sedan has just 78,040 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB1FN513778.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $138.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

