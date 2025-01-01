Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today. <br> <br>This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. Its no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This van has 145,567 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG0FR542306 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG0FR542306</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Details

