2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - Leather Seats
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
145,567KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG0FR542306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM!
According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 145,567 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG0FR542306.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
