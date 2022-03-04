2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 7 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8651467

8651467 Stock #: NB0707B

NB0707B VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR504703

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NB0707B

Mileage 179,709 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.