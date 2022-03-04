Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

179,709 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

SXT - Power Windows

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

179,709KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8651467
  • Stock #: NB0707B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR504703

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

Compare at $16479 - Our Price is just $15999!

Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 179,709 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3FR504703.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control

