2015 Dodge Journey

116,777 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,777KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7910931
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB3FT558957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,777 KM

Vehicle Description

REBUILT, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

