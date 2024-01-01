Menu
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM

Compare at $11320 - Our Price is just $10990!

You Safety, You Save.

AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASERS EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If youre tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 209,486 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87FGB92821.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2015 Ford Explorer

209,486 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

209,486KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D87FGB92821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0816A
  • Mileage 209,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM

Compare at $11320 - Our Price is just $10990!

You Safety, You Save.

AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN IT'S CURRENT CONDITION.

The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 209,486 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87FGB92821.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Ford Explorer