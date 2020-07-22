Menu
2015 Ford F-150

161,216 KM

Details Description Features

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPER CREW CAB 4X4 *BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO**

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPER CREW CAB 4X4 *BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO**

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  • Listing ID: 5369240
  • Stock #: X1588A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CG0FKE25683

$22,099

+ taxes & licensing

161,216KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,216 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN CANADA!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2015 Ford F150 Lariat IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats) Heated Front seats, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER model OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Step Bumper
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Wireless phone connectivity
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Drive type: rear-wheel
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: tailgate
Departure angle: 24 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Approach angle: 25 deg
Engine displacement: 2.7 L
Engine litres: 2.7
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Front tires: 265/60SR18.0
Rear tires: 265/60SR18.0
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity Keyless Entry
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 87.6mm (3.76 x 3.45)
Rear headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Rear legroom: 851mm (33.5)
Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9)
Ground clearance (max): 221mm (8.7)
Horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM
Fuel economy combined: .8L/100 km
Torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 87.1L
Engine horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM
Engine torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Payload: 866kg (1,910lbs)
Curb weight: 2,059kg (4,539lbs)
Wheelbase: 4,140mm (163.0)
Towing capacity: 3,447kg (7,600lbs)
Turning radius: 8.1m (26.5')
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,643mm (64.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,671mm (65.8)
Passenger volume: 3,285L (116.0 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 920 L (32 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 6,363mm (250.5)
Exterior height: 1,910mm (75.2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

