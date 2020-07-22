2015 Ford F-150

Safety
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Perimeter/approach lights
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Wireless phone connectivity
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front wheel independent suspension
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Engine displacement: 2.7 L
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Front tires: 265/60SR18.0
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 87.6mm (3.76 x 3.45)
Rear headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Rear legroom: 851mm (33.5)
Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9)
Ground clearance (max): 221mm (8.7)
Horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM
Fuel economy combined: .8L/100 km
Torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 87.1L
Engine horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM
Engine torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Payload: 866kg (1,910lbs)
Curb weight: 2,059kg (4,539lbs)
Wheelbase: 4,140mm (163.0)
Towing capacity: 3,447kg (7,600lbs)
Turning radius: 8.1m (26.5')
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,643mm (64.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,671mm (65.8)
Passenger volume: 3,285L (116.0 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 920 L (32 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 6,363mm (250.5)
Exterior height: 1,910mm (75.2)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.