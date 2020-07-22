2015 Ford Ford

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Adjustable Pedals SPEED CONTROL Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Pedal memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Wireless phone connectivity Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Speakers: 7 Number of doors: 4 Bumpers: chrome Cylinder configuration: V-6 Compressor: Twin Turbo Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine litres: 3.5 Departure angle: 26 deg Right rear passenger: conventional Left rear passenger door: conventional Rear cargo: tailgate Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg Parking sensors: rear Rear tires: 275/65SR18.0 Fuel tank capacity: 136.3L Front tires: 275/65SR18.0 Tires: all-terrain Approach angle: 26 deg Manual-shift auto: SelectShift Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Engine displacement: 2.7 L 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 13.3L/100 km GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs) Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Internet access capable: mobile hotspot Display: analog CD-MP3 decoder Proximity Keyless Entry Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6 Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8) Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 87.6mm (3.76 x 3.45) Payload: 744kg (1,640lbs) Ground clearance (max): 259mm (10.2) Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9) Horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM Torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM Engine horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM Engine torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM Towing capacity: 3,447kg (7,600lbs) Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9) Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5) Rear hiproom: 1,643mm (64.7) Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7) Ground clearance (min): 236mm (9.3) Fuel economy combined: 12.0L/100 km Exterior length: 5,890mm (231.9) Exterior height: 1,953mm (76.9) Wheelbase: 3,683mm (145.0) Turning radius: 7.3m (23.9') Rear legroom: 1,107mm (43.6) Rear headroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9) Passenger volume: 3,732L (131.8 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,470 L (52 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 2,180kg (4,806lbs)

