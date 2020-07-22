Menu
2015 Ford Ford

72,431 KM

Details Description Features

F-150 LARIAT SUPER CREW CAB 4X4 *BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO**

F-150 LARIAT SUPER CREW CAB 4X4 *BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO**

  • Listing ID: 5369243
  • Stock #: 13121A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXFFB42751

72,431KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13121A
  • Mileage 72,431 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2015 FORD F-150 LARIAT SUPER CREW CAB 4x4 IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2018 FORD F-150 LARIAT SUPER CREW CAB 4X4 comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors), 4X4, Alloy rims, Tonneau Cover, Hitch & wiring, Cruise control, AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Leather seat, Keyless entry with alarm, A/C, CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER FORD F-150 LARIAT SUPER CREW CAB 4X4!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Step Bumper
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Wireless phone connectivity
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Departure angle: 26 deg
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Rear tires: 275/65SR18.0
Fuel tank capacity: 136.3L
Front tires: 275/65SR18.0
Tires: all-terrain
Approach angle: 26 deg
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Engine displacement: 2.7 L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 13.3L/100 km
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity Keyless Entry
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 87.6mm (3.76 x 3.45)
Payload: 744kg (1,640lbs)
Ground clearance (max): 259mm (10.2)
Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9)
Horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM
Torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 325hp @ 5,750RPM
Engine torque: 375 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Towing capacity: 3,447kg (7,600lbs)
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,643mm (64.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Ground clearance (min): 236mm (9.3)
Fuel economy combined: 12.0L/100 km
Exterior length: 5,890mm (231.9)
Exterior height: 1,953mm (76.9)
Wheelbase: 3,683mm (145.0)
Turning radius: 7.3m (23.9')
Rear legroom: 1,107mm (43.6)
Rear headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9)
Passenger volume: 3,732L (131.8 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,470 L (52 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 2,180kg (4,806lbs)

