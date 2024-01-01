$11,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Ford Fusion
SE Hybrid
2015 Ford Fusion
SE Hybrid
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,648KM
VIN 3FA6P0LU6FR298458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,648 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and features you crave. It's a practical sedan without comprimise. This 2015 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 166,648 kms. It's tuxedo black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0LU6FR298458.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Turn signal in mirrors
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max cargo capacity: 340 L
Overall Length: 4,872 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
Overall height: 1,473 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
SYNC with MyFord
Overall Width: 1,852 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,640 kg
Lithium ion motor battery
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.4 L/100 km
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2015 Ford Fusion