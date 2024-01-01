Menu
The jack-of-all-trades Acadia is ready to tackle the trails - and carpool lanes - with plenty of storage and room for up to seven. -Car and Driver This 2015 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2015 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but dont need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 120,219 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br>

2015 GMC Acadia

120,219 KM

Details Description

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

120,219KM
Used
VIN 1GKKVNED1FJ210715

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0132A
  • Mileage 120,219 KM

Vehicle Description

The jack-of-all-trades Acadia is ready to tackle the trails - and carpool lanes - with plenty of storage and room for up to seven. -Car and Driver This 2015 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 120,219 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 GMC Acadia