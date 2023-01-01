Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!</b><br> <br> The Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, a quiet cabin, superior features, and great cargo capacity. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 196,751 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2015 Honda CR-V

196,751 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda CR-V

LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
196,751KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H31FH118930

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0038B
  • Mileage 196,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

The Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, a quiet cabin, superior features, and great cargo capacity. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 196,751 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION 95,122 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT for sale in Nepean, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 264,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SL - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Nissan Leaf SL - Navigation - Heated Seats 144,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V