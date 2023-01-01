$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
196,751KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H31FH118930
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0038B
- Mileage 196,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
The Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, a quiet cabin, superior features, and great cargo capacity. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 196,751 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
