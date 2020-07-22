2015 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Tailpipe finisher: chrome GVWR: 1,740kg (3,836lbs) Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.) Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0 Front tires: 215/45HR17.0 AM/FM radio: XM Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Rear legroom: 847mm (33.3) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1) Primary LCD size: 4.2 Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7) Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9) Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8) Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3) Front hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1) Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6) Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)

