2015 Hyundai Elantra

88,599 KM

Details Description Features

$10,898

+ tax & licensing
$10,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$10,898

+ taxes & licensing

88,599KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8020110
  Stock #: 15187A
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE5FH560362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15187A
  • Mileage 88,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Clean Carfax * Air Conditioning * Heated seat * Blue tooth * Cruise Control * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Engine litres: 1.8
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel economy city: 7.3L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
GVWR: 1,740kg (3,836lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 5.2L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: XM
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear legroom: 847mm (33.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.2mm (3.19 x 3.43)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Fuel economy combined: 6.4L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9)
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3)
Front hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Curb weight: 1,278kg (2,818lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

