2015 Hyundai Elantra

Listing ID: 8020110

8020110 Stock #: 15187A

15187A VIN: 5NPDH4AE5FH560362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15187A

Mileage 88,599 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Engine Displacement: 1.8 L Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Engine litres: 1.8 Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Fuel economy city: 7.3L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC GVWR: 1,740kg (3,836lbs) Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.) Fuel economy highway: 5.2L/100 km Interior maximum cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.) Engine torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: XM CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Rear legroom: 847mm (33.3) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.2mm (3.19 x 3.43) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1) Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7) Fuel economy combined: 6.4L/100 km Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9) Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8) Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3) Front hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1) Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6) Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0) Curb weight: 1,278kg (2,818lbs) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Cargo: trunk

