2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4656168
  • Stock #: BL0323A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA0FG274759
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Practicality, comfort and style are the three key points for the 2015 Santa Fe Sport. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

