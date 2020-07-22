2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper High intensity discharge headlights Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Speed-Sensing Steering Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Trunk/hatch auto-latch Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Drive type: all-wheel drive Max seating capacity: 6 Parking sensors: rear Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Speakers: 10 Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs) Rear cargo: power liftgate Engine displacement: 3.3 L Engine litres: 3.3 Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Rear seats: captain Tailpipe finisher: chrome Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB Power 4-way driver lumbar support Speaker type: Infinity Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Display: digital/analog Wheel size: 19 Internet access capable: selective service Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3) Exterior body width: 1,885mm (74.2) Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5) Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7) Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4) Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4) Front headroom: 971mm (38.2) Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1) Front tires: 235/55HR19.0 Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0 Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs) Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30) Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6) Curb weight: 1,968kg (4,339lbs) Exterior length: 4,905mm (193.1) Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2) Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3) 3rd row legroom: 800mm (31.5) 3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7) 3rd row hiproom: 1,120mm (44.1) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9) Passenger volume: 4,148L (146.5 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 383 L (14 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,265 L (80 cu.ft.) Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3) Fuel economy city: 12.9L/100 km

