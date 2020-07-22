Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LTD AWD NAVI ** FREE WINTER TIRES & RIMS INC!! **

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LTD AWD NAVI ** FREE WINTER TIRES & RIMS INC!! **

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  1. 5597187
  2. 5597187
  3. 5597187
  4. 5597187
  5. 5597187
  6. 5597187
  7. 5597187
  8. 5597187
  9. 5597187
  10. 5597187
  11. 5597187
  12. 5597187
  13. 5597187
  14. 5597187
  15. 5597187
  16. 5597187
  17. 5597187
  18. 5597187
  19. 5597187
Contact Seller

$20,898

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5597187
  • Stock #: 13836A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF8FU126307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13836A
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FREE WINTER TIRES & RIMS INC!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2015 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED NAVI AWD V6 7PASSENGER IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL NAVI AWD V6 7Passenger comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats), AWD, 3.3L V6, Navigation system, Leather Interior with Heated and Ventilated seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse camera, Proximity key with Push button start, LTD Alloy rims, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Dual Electronic Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER SANTA FE XL LIMITED NAVI AWD V6 PASS OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Speed-Sensing Steering
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Drive type: all-wheel drive
Max seating capacity: 6
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Speakers: 10
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Engine litres: 3.3
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Rear seats: captain
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Display: digital/analog
Wheel size: 19
Internet access capable: selective service
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Exterior body width: 1,885mm (74.2)
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Front headroom: 971mm (38.2)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs)
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6)
Curb weight: 1,968kg (4,339lbs)
Exterior length: 4,905mm (193.1)
Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2)
Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
3rd row legroom: 800mm (31.5)
3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,120mm (44.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Passenger volume: 4,148L (146.5 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 383 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,265 L (80 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Fuel economy city: 12.9L/100 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 57,285 KM
$16,498 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 63,467 KM
$11,798 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna L...
 98,788 KM
$19,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory