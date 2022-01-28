$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS - $115 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
112,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8181033
- Stock #: MB0472A
- VIN: 5NPE24AFXFH209185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2015 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 112,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.99 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3