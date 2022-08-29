$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GLS - Low Mileage
21,876KM
Used
- VIN: 5NPE24AF4FH036618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,876 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2015 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This low mileage sedan has just 21,876 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
