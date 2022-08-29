Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

0 KM

Details Description

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS - $147 B/W

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS - $147 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9272893
  • Stock #: U0652
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF8FH026304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!

When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2015 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

