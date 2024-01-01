Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether its running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 218,848 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Hyundai Tucson

218,848 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
218,848KM
Used
VIN KM8JTCAF1FU009206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0271A
  • Mileage 218,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 218,848 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GX - Bluetooth - Power Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GX - Bluetooth - Power Seats 159,103 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, V6, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, V6, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA NAV 39,897 KM $32,298 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X - Navigation - Heated Seats 71,956 KM $29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Tucson