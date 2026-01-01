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<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether its running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.<br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.<br> <br>This SUV has 251,125 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2015 Hyundai Tucson

251,125 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

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14515015

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
251,125KM
VIN KM8JU3AG5FU112604

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.

This SUV has 251,125 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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613-714-8888

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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2015 Hyundai Tucson