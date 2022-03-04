2015 Hyundai Veloster

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 1 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8651470

8651470 Stock #: NB0705A

NB0705A VIN: KMHTC6AD5FU244443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # NB0705A

Mileage 129,109 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.