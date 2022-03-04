$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2015 Hyundai Veloster
W/TECH - $115 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
129,109KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8651470
- Stock #: NB0705A
- VIN: KMHTC6AD5FU244443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # NB0705A
- Mileage 129,109 KM
Vehicle Description
With a choice of two powerful engines, and a technologically advanced dashboard layout, the Veloster is a true performer and an individual on the road. This 2015 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Strikingly different than any car on the road, the Veloster is that rare breed of truly unique. But what really sets this Veloster apart is innovation. A hidden door for easy rear-seat access, standard 7 inch touch-screen display, while offering up a comfortable ride, very good fuel economy and wrapped in a sporty body is what really separates itself from other cars in its class. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster stands out from the crowd thanks to its long and low profile, large wheel arches and a sloping roof. This hatchback has 129,109 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.99 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
