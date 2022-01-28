2015 Jaguar XJ

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 6 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8230434

8230434 Stock #: 15352A

15352A VIN: SAJXJ1CD9F8V82756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15352A

Mileage 105,653 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Adaptive suspension Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Door auto-latch Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Head restraints memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Displacement: 3.0 L Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Seat upholstery: leather Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Manual-shift auto Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Auto-levelling suspension Cylinder configuration: V-6 Engine Litres: 3.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Fuel tank capacity: 82.0L Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km GVWR: 2,400kg (5,291lbs) Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5') Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/ unlimited distance High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Wheel size: 19 Internal memory capacity (GB): 10 GB CD-MP3 decoder Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, rear w/tilt Parking sensors: front and rear Proximity key: doors and push button start Drive type: all-wheel Blind spot: warning Curb weight: 1,871kg (4,125lbs) Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5) Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2) Fuel economy city: 14.6L/100 km Fuel economy combined: 12.4L/100 km Front tires: 245/45HR19.0 Speaker type: Meridian Compressor: intercooled supercharger Engine bore x stroke: 84.5mm x 89.0mm (3.33 x 3.50) Speakers: 14 Exterior length: 5,127mm (201.9) Front legroom: 1,055mm (41.5) Exterior height: 1,456mm (57.3) Appearance: digital/analog Cargo: power open and close trunk Rear shoulder room: 1,437mm (56.6) Horsepower: 340hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 332 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM Engine horsepower: 340hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 332 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM Exterior body width: 1,899mm (74.8) Wheelbase: 3,032mm (119.4) Rear legroom: 988mm (38.9) Front shoulder room: 1,464mm (57.6) Interior cargo volume: 520 L (18 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 520 L (18 cu.ft.) Rear tires: 275/40HR19.0

