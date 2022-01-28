$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jaguar XJ
2015 Jaguar XJ
3.0L Premium Luxury
Location
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,653KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8230434
- Stock #: 15352A
- VIN: SAJXJ1CD9F8V82756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15352A
- Mileage 105,653 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Door auto-latch
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Head restraints memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Auto-levelling suspension
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 82.0L
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
GVWR: 2,400kg (5,291lbs)
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5')
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/ unlimited distance
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Internal memory capacity (GB): 10 GB
CD-MP3 decoder
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, rear w/tilt
Parking sensors: front and rear
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Curb weight: 1,871kg (4,125lbs)
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Fuel economy city: 14.6L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 12.4L/100 km
Front tires: 245/45HR19.0
Speaker type: Meridian
Compressor: intercooled supercharger
Engine bore x stroke: 84.5mm x 89.0mm (3.33 x 3.50)
Speakers: 14
Exterior length: 5,127mm (201.9)
Front legroom: 1,055mm (41.5)
Exterior height: 1,456mm (57.3)
Appearance: digital/analog
Cargo: power open and close trunk
Rear shoulder room: 1,437mm (56.6)
Horsepower: 340hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 332 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 340hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 332 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Exterior body width: 1,899mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 3,032mm (119.4)
Rear legroom: 988mm (38.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,464mm (57.6)
Interior cargo volume: 520 L (18 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 520 L (18 cu.ft.)
Rear tires: 275/40HR19.0
