Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control

The top of the line trims in this years Kia Soul are available in an exclusive Nappa leather upholstery, giving this Soul a brand new luxury car feeling. This 2015 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

With its dramatic look and attitude, the Soul turns heads wherever you take it. If thats downtown with a group of friends or out of town with a weekends worth of gear, the 2015 Kia Soul is ready to go! This wagon has 169,098 kms. Its onyx in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2015 Kia Soul

169,098 KM

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Soul

SX

2015 Kia Soul

SX

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,098KM
VIN KNDJX3A50F7227359

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0656
  • Mileage 169,098 KM

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control

The top of the line trims in this year's Kia Soul are available in an exclusive Nappa leather upholstery, giving this Soul a brand new luxury car feeling. This 2015 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

With it's dramatic look and attitude, the Soul turns heads wherever you take it. If that's downtown with a group of friends or out of town with a weekend's worth of gear, the 2015 Kia Soul is ready to go! This wagon has 169,098 kms. It's onyx in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Seating

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Mechanical

Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Piano black center console trim

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features

4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Self-leveling headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,352 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,860 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Fuel Capacity: 54 L
Rear Leg Room: 994 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Overall height: 1,600 mm
Front Head Room: 962 mm
Overall Length: 4,140 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,252 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: UVO
Curb weight: 1,287 kg
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331

2015 Kia Soul