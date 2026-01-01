Menu
Meet the 2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto SX Luxury in a striking blue finish, featuring a front-wheel drive for excellent handling and maneuverability. This dynamic hatchback is designed to make a statement on the road with its eye-catching style and versatile functionality. Step inside to experience a spacious and comfortable interior, highlighted by luxurious leather seats and modern ambiance. The Kia Souls stylish design is matched with practical features such as power windows and keyless entry, ensuring convenience and comfort for every journey. Stay connected and entertained on the go with the advanced technology package that includes Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and smart device integration. Enjoy peace of mind with the included backup camera and brake assist, enhancing your driving safety and confidence. This Kia Soul is perfect for those who crave both style and substance in their daily drive. Whether youre a young professional or a small family looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle, contact us today to learn more about the 2015 Kia Soul and arrange your test drive.

2015 Kia Soul

92,702 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY

13486820

2015 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,702KM
VIN KNDJX3A54F7160037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3043
  • Mileage 92,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
Premium audio system: UVO
Display: analog
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2')
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Passenger volume: 2,861L (101.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,140mm (163.0)
Rear legroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,252mm (49.3)
Front headroom: 962mm (37.9)
GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

