2015 Kia Soul
5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3043
- Mileage 92,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto SX Luxury in a striking blue finish, featuring a front-wheel drive for excellent handling and maneuverability. This dynamic hatchback is designed to make a statement on the road with its eye-catching style and versatile functionality. Step inside to experience a spacious and comfortable interior, highlighted by luxurious leather seats and modern ambiance. The Kia Soul's stylish design is matched with practical features such as power windows and keyless entry, ensuring convenience and comfort for every journey. Stay connected and entertained on the go with the advanced technology package that includes Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and smart device integration. Enjoy peace of mind with the included backup camera and brake assist, enhancing your driving safety and confidence. This Kia Soul is perfect for those who crave both style and substance in their daily drive. Whether you're a young professional or a small family looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle, contact us today to learn more about the 2015 Kia Soul and arrange your test drive.
Vehicle Features
