2015 Kia Soul

97,894 KM

Details Description Features

Kia on Hunt Club

5DR WGN AUTO LX

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

97,894KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623176
  • Stock #: 67942
  • VIN: KNDJN2A25F7815666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRN
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 67942
  • Mileage 97,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Display: analog
GVWR: 1,770kg (3,902lbs)
Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0)
Rear headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2')
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,861L (101.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,140mm (163.0)
Rear legroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,252mm (49.3)
Horsepower: 130hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 118 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Engine horsepower: 130hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 118 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM

