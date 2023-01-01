Menu
2015 Land Rover Evoque

153,881 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Dynamic - Sunroof

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10464342
  • Stock #: PB0025A
  • VIN: SALVT2BG2FH965643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0025A
  • Mileage 153,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

This Range Rover Evoque cloaks its off-road chops in street-smart, urbane style. This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 153,881 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Tailgate.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Premium Sound Package

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

