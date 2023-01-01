Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Purposeful handling, fuel efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact class. - edmunds.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This low mileage hatchback has just 65,399 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

65,399KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1L73FM143782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Purposeful handling, fuel efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact class. - edmunds.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This low mileage hatchback has just 65,399 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

