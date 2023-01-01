$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
65,399KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1L73FM143782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,399 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
Purposeful handling, fuel efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact class. - edmunds.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This low mileage hatchback has just 65,399 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
2015 Mazda MAZDA3