Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

207,444 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

207,444KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7462478
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L72FM128612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,444 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, BLUE TOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bells Corner Auto

2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 32,832 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2003 Hummer H2
 230,580 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 143,789 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

Call Dealer

613-721-XXXX

(click to show)

613-721-CARS (2277)

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory