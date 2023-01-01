$8,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES - Power Windows - CD Player
102,572KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189623
- Stock #: 23-0233B
- VIN: ML32A3HJ4FH005820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,572 KM
Vehicle Description
The lightweight Mitsubishi Mirage is maneuverable, easy to throw around, and its controls are effortless, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Cool, compact, and easy to drive, this Mitsubishi Mirage delivers a smart, fun driving experience that's affordable and designed for the fast-paced urban lifestyle. Sporting a clean and stylish aerodynamic exterior, this Mirage is supported by a superior chassis design that reduces weight and fuel consumption. The dependable and efficient engine is responsive and nimble in the city and fuel efficient on those spontaneous extended road trips. All this and much more in one neat, compact package. This hatchback has 102,572 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 74HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Cd Player, Fabric Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $76.79 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirrors
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 14
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Electric power steering
Wheel Width: 4.5
Clock: In-radio display
Fabric seats
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 14.0"
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
Overall height: 1,510 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,241 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,665 mm
Rear Leg Room: 864 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,320 kg
Curb weight: 895 kg
Overall Length: 3,780 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,296 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,314 mm
Fuel Capacity: 35 L
Tires: Width: 165 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,331 L
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8