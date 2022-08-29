Menu
2015 Nissan Juke

0 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2015 Nissan Juke

2015 Nissan Juke

NISMO - Navigation - Bluetooth - $123 B/W

2015 Nissan Juke

NISMO - Navigation - Bluetooth - $123 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9217204
  Stock #: U0590A
  VIN: JN8DF5MV0FT250188

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0590A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $15449 - Our Price is just $14999!

There are a lot of boring crossovers out there, but this Nissan Juke is anything but. This feisty crossover is as unique as you are. This 2015 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

