2015 Nissan Rogue

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 6 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9779647

9779647 Stock #: OB0353A

OB0353A VIN: 5N1AT2MV0FC904138

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0353A

Mileage 114,667 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,122 kgs (4,678lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.