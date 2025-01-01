$19,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X - TOW PACKAGE
2015 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X - TOW PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,899KM
VIN 5N1AN0NWXFN668656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Armor
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0577
- Mileage 139,899 KM
Vehicle Description
TOW PACKAGE!
This Nissan Xterra consistently inspires confidence as you head off into the wilderness or the urban jungle. This 2015 Nissan Xterra is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The fun begins where the pavement ends. With a potent engine and serious off-road capabilities, the unpaved world is yours for the taking. Gear up with a roof rack so radically versatile, it's often imitated, but never equalled. Stash the damp and dirty, but clean up easily with a wipe-down cargo area. On-road or off, go anywhere in this Nissan Xterra. This SUV has 139,899 kms. It's night armor in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 75
Metal-look grille
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
NissanConnect
Convenience
Tow Package
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,869 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Curb weight: 2,009 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,449 kg
Rear Leg Room: 874 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,171 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,902 mm
Overall Length: 4,539 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2015 Nissan Xterra