$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Highlander
Limited - $210 B/W
2015 Toyota Highlander
Limited - $210 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
120,317KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDDKRFH6FS082755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,317 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!
Inconspicuous and sensible, the Highlander has what it takes to haul up to eight in quiet comfort. -Car and Driver This 2015 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Toyota Highlander crossover SUV offers a comfortable, quiet ride with the performance you want and the fuel economy you need. It is a versatile crossover that is as at home taking the kids to softball practice as it is taking a group of friends out on the town. It is also loaded with the latest in advanced technology features that make it a pleasure to drive anywhere near or far. This 3rd-generation Toyota Highlander represents a departure from the somewhat anonymous styling of the previous generation of Highlanders. With a bold grille opening and more chiseled flanks, it's a sharp-looking take on the modern family hauler.This SUV has 120,317 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Inconspicuous and sensible, the Highlander has what it takes to haul up to eight in quiet comfort. -Car and Driver This 2015 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Toyota Highlander crossover SUV offers a comfortable, quiet ride with the performance you want and the fuel economy you need. It is a versatile crossover that is as at home taking the kids to softball practice as it is taking a group of friends out on the town. It is also loaded with the latest in advanced technology features that make it a pleasure to drive anywhere near or far. This 3rd-generation Toyota Highlander represents a departure from the somewhat anonymous styling of the previous generation of Highlanders. With a bold grille opening and more chiseled flanks, it's a sharp-looking take on the modern family hauler.This SUV has 120,317 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Volkswagen Passat Execline 3.6L 6sp DSG at w/Tip 161,800 KM $15,695 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats 90,771 KM $24,516 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 134,181 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2015 Toyota Highlander