$17,074+ tax & licensing
$17,074
+ taxes & licensing
613-823-3331
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE - Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
48,207KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8761088
- Stock #: P0059
- VIN: VNKKTUD36FA022073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
- Interior Colour Dark gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,207 KM
Vehicle Description
For a cute, affordable, subcompact car, Toyota has a compelling entry in the Yaris. This 2015 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2015 Toyota Yaris subcompact hatchback has European flair all wrapped up in an attractive, affordable, fuel-efficient package. It has ample interior room, plenty of features, and is simply fun to drive. The Yaris is the perfect car for those who want to save their fuel budget and look good doing it.This low mileage hatchback has just 48,207 kms. It's absolutely red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.42 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Width: 5
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 954 mm
Tires: Width: 175 mm
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Capacity: 42 L
Overall Length: 3,950 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
Overall height: 1,510 mm
Wheelbase: 2,510 mm
Rear Leg Room: 847 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,315 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,515 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Soft Door Close
Curb weight: 1,030 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8