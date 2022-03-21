2015 Toyota Yaris

$17,074 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 2 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8761088

8761088 Stock #: P0059

P0059 VIN: VNKKTUD36FA022073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Absolutely Red

Interior Colour Dark gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,207 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Wheel Width: 5 Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Front Head Room: 998 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 954 mm Tires: Width: 175 mm Overall Width: 1,695 mm Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Capacity: 42 L Overall Length: 3,950 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm Overall height: 1,510 mm Wheelbase: 2,510 mm Rear Leg Room: 847 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,315 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,515 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Soft Door Close Curb weight: 1,030 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

