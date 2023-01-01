$12,498+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline - Heated Seats
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
151,636KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10037007
- Stock #: P0252A
- VIN: 3VW217AU2FM062907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Leaving exterior styling as simple and refined as it can be in order to fit a flashy and well built luxurious interior that driver and passengers can enjoy in. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf delivers competitive performance, comfort and refinement. Reshaped headlights and taillights, and side body panels with slightly sharper creases are the only giveaways that this is a new-generation Golf. The interior is also very similar, with only minor changes and improvements to note. For a small hatchback, it's a worthy consideration.This hatchback has 151,636 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,452 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Overall Length: 4,255 mm
Wheelbase: 2,637 mm
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Curb weight: 1,371 kg
SiriusXM
